Police investigating after assaults reported in Toronto

Police are investigating after assaults were reported in Toronto.
Toronto police told Global News that officers received a report that a few people had been assaulted in the Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue area, at around 2 p.m., on Friday.
Officers said “multiple scenes” have been identified.
Police said it was unclear how many people had been injured, or the severity of their injuries.
According to police, one man is in custody.
Investigators said there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.
