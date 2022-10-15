Creativity reigns supreme this Halloween in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween is creeping up in our calendars, and that means the clock is ticking to find your best costume yet.

“It’s the one night you get to be whatever you want to be, whether that is something scary beautiful or something fantasy, you can just be whatever you want to be,” said Laura McKenzie, who works at Calowna Costume.

This Halloween, there’s plenty of inspiration coming from pop culture.

“Witches are popular [because] Hocus Pocus 2 just came out, Vikings [too] because of the Netflix series,” said Kerri Brandel, Calowna Costume manager.

“I feel like some people are following the trends but everyone wants to be something and they want to do what they want to do and they are going to do it epically this year.”

Some people coming into Kelowna costume shop are opting to crank up the volume on costumes from past Halloween events, with new accessories and Special F/X make-up.

“A lot of ways people have been elevating their costumes this year is using more advanced make-up,” said McKenzie.

“Stuff like prosthetics, [better quality] make-up and just painting their whole face out with YouTube tutorials.”

Now, the countdown is on and the pressure is on to dig deep into your imagination to create the best costume ever for this Halloween.