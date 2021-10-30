Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 30 2021 1:57pm
06:31

Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Halloween is Sunday and many people, young and old, will be dressing up. October 31 snuck up quickly, which might result in a scramble for a costume. Costume designer Ivan Brozic shares some last-minute ideas.

