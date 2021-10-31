COVID-19: 11 new cases, 11 recoveries in London and Middlesex on Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases along with 11 recoveries on Sunday.

In total, there have been 14,492 cases to date, including 136 active cases, 14,111 recoveries and 245 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent death was reported Oct. 21 and involved a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home and who was fully vaccinated, but eligible for a third dose due to a suppressed immune system.

Of the 136 active cases, 46 involve kids aged 11 or under, a cohort that is not yet eligible for vaccination.

Since Sept. 12, the MLHU says all of the variant of concern cases in the region have been the Delta variant except for one case in which they were unable to generate sequencing. Total counts by the type of variant of concern can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, LHSC was caring for six inpatients with COVID-19.

There were five or fewer inpatients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were zero in patients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and, as a result, zero in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported three non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region involving long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals.

The MLHU is reporting that the following schools are experiencing outbreaks:

Clara Brenton Public School, declared Oct. 23

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School, declared Oct. 24

Wilberforce Public School, declared Oct. 28

A previous outbreak declared Oct. 23 at Covenant Christian School was declared over on Oct. 30.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Clara Brenton Public School (one case)

Covenant Christian School (one case)

John P. Robarts Public School (one case)

Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one case)

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (one case)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Providence Reformed Collegiate (one case)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (three cases)

Wilberforce Public School (12 cases)



The following child-care or early years centres have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Home Daycare (two cases, outbreak declared Oct. 30)

The health unit says at least 193 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The latest vaccination update was released Oct. 23.

As of the end of day on Oct. 23, 84.9 per cent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated while 88.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

When it comes to COVID-19 cases, MLHU data shows most cases involve individuals who have not been vaccinated, even though they make up a smaller proportion of the population.

Since Sept. 17, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 60.5 per cent of all cases (or 366 of 605 cases) and 69.54 per cent of all hospitalizations (16 of 23).

The rest of the cases and hospitalizations involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, three involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, two involved people who were partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Oct. 17, up from 1.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 10.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 340 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 599,955.

The death toll in the province increased to 9,871 as two new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 587,069 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,015.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 15,740 vaccines (4,995 for a first shot and 10,745 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 84.5 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.1 per cent.

Test positivity hit 1.7 per cent on Sunday.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, SWPH reported:

4,653 total cases

79 active cases

4,483 resolved cases

91 deaths to date

1,478 variant of concern cases, with 775 Alpha, 649 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported Oct. 27 and involved a woman in her 70s from Oxford County.

Of the 79 active cases in the region, 36 were in Elgin County (including 21 in Aylmer) and 43 were in Oxford County (including 20 in Woodstock).



Six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with three cases in the ICU. There were no active institutional outbreaks as of Friday.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 17, up from an adjusted 3.5 per cent for the week of Oct. 10.

On Oct. 28, 83.0 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

SWPH said Friday that appointments will be required for all public health mass immunization clinics starting the week of Nov. 1 as the health unit begins to prepare to welcome children age five to 11 as well as expanded third doses, as those groups become eligible.

While no timelines have been shared as of yet, the health unit says it is planning now so that it can move quickly once vaccine eligibility opens up further.

SWPH will also be suspending walk-in clinic hours and expanding capacity in Woodstock at the Goff Hall – Reeves Community Complex clinic. Starting Nov. 8, vaccinations will move from 1230 Talbot St. in St. Thomas to Memorial Arena’s Auditorium at 80 Wilson Ave.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,331 total cases

37 active cases

2,227 recoveries

67 deaths to date

Among the 37 active cases, 26 were in Perth East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There was one patient hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and there was one active case involving a health-care worker.

HPPH reported two outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Friday.

The outbreaks involve:

Huron Christian School in Clinton, declared Oct. 8 and involving seven student cases.

Milverton Public School in Perth East, declared Oct. 27 and involving one staff case and nine student cases.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 17, down from 2.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 10.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 24, 81.0 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 84.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,177 total cases (an increase of two)

35 active cases (a decrease of four)

4,071 resolved cases (an increase of six)

71 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Oct. 28 and involved someone who was in their 90s.

LPH does not update specific COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, LPH reported a total of 610 variant of concern cases. Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 153 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Three COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Friday.



LPH reported one active outbreak on Friday at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Petrolia, declared Oct. 22 and involving fewer than five cases.

A previously-reported outbreak at Cathcart Boulevard Public School, declared Oct. 14 and involving fewer than five cases, was listed as over as of Oct. 28.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 17 was 3.8 per cent, down from 5.2 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 80.0 per cent are fully vaccinated and 83.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Jessica Patton

