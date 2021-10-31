Ontario reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 340 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 599,955.

Of the 340 new cases recorded, the data showed 167 were unvaccinated people, 12 were partially vaccinated people, 117 were fully vaccinated people and for 44 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 58 cases were recorded in Toronto, 28 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 27 in Niagara, 26 in Peel Region, 22 in York Region and Windsor.

All other local public health units reported 20 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province increased to 9,871 as two new deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 15,740 vaccines (4,995 for a first shot and 10,745 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 84.5 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, 587,069 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,015.

The government said 25,707 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,935 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.7 per cent on Sunday.

Ontario reported 104 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 109 from the previous day) with 133 patients in intensive care units (up by one) and 108 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by three).

Advertisement