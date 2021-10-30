SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Unvaccinated young foreign travellers do not need to quarantine, U.S. CDC says

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 30, 2021 5:28 pm
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling to the United States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order clarifying that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon arrival in the United States.

A CDC order issued on Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travelers that their children would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.

On Nov. 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary travel restrictions that have barred most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. It is also imposing new rules requiring nearly all foreign adult air visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

— Reporting by David Shepardson

© 2021 Reuters
