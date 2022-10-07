‘Field of Screams’ frightens guests at O’Keefe Ranch in North Okanagan

It’s a night out that’s not for the faint of heart, but every year, more people turn out at the Field of Screams at O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon.
“People love Halloween, they love to get scared,” Glen Taylor, operations manager for the event said.
This year there are three themed mazes and one pitch-black corn labyrinth.
“We’ve already had to send security to find people”, Taylor said.
The attraction is open Thursday to Saturday, every evening until October 30.
