Fall festivities fall into place in the Central Okangan

Whether you like to be spooked, frightened or completely terrified, there’s something for everyone to take part in this October.
If family-friendly is top of mind, the Franwill Hill House in West Kelowna is the place for you. Just don’t forget a non-perishable food donation for the food bank as your ticket of admission.
“I’ve got a few things that may be more scary but it’s a really nice walk-through for family fun and something to do with your evenings,” said Marlene Chircop, Franwill Hill House co-creator.
For five years, Chircop and her family have been turning their front yard into a creepy and crawly Halloween haunt for the whole neighbourhood to enjoy. Now, they are finishing setting up in time to open on Sunday.
“We’ve got a glow tent for people to walk into,” said Chircop. “It’s not scary but there are some little treats in there for people.”
That crisp autumnal breeze means that there are plenty of corn mazes and pumpkin patches to be explored, like the three acres at the Kelowna Corn Maze in the Glenmore neighbourhood.
As the countdown to Halloween continues, there’s sure to be plenty of haunted houses, terrifying corn mazes and family-friendly events popping up around the Okanagan.
