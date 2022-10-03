Fall festivities fall into place in the Central Okangan

Whether you like to be spooked, frightened or completely terrified, there’s something for everyone to take part in this October.

If family-friendly is top of mind, the Franwill Hill House in West Kelowna is the place for you. Just don’t forget a non-perishable food donation for the food bank as your ticket of admission.

“I’ve got a few things that may be more scary but it’s a really nice walk-through for family fun and something to do with your evenings,” said Marlene Chircop, Franwill Hill House co-creator.

“[It’s also] a great opportunity to ask people to bring back food donations for the food bank.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Haunting of Falkland returns to frighten and scare for Halloween 2021

For five years, Chircop and her family have been turning their front yard into a creepy and crawly Halloween haunt for the whole neighbourhood to enjoy. Now, they are finishing setting up in time to open on Sunday.

“We’ve got a glow tent for people to walk into,” said Chircop. “It’s not scary but there are some little treats in there for people.”

That crisp autumnal breeze means that there are plenty of corn mazes and pumpkin patches to be explored, like the three acres at the Kelowna Corn Maze in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

“We have a day maze this year and then on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night we’re going to be in conjunction with some drama [students] and they are going to be acting in the lower maze,” said Dave Bulach, owner and operator, meaning there will be two mazes — a scary one and a family-friendly one.

As the countdown to Halloween continues, there’s sure to be plenty of haunted houses, terrifying corn mazes and family-friendly events popping up around the Okanagan.

Advertisement