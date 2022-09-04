Southern Alberta’s Creepy Hollow set to reopen for Halloween after fire

Send this page to someone via email

It was a devastating scene at Creepy Hollow less than four months ago after a fire destroyed the well-loved haunted house in the Warner area.

Victoria Holmes, the supervisor for the attraction, said she can still remember the sounds as the beloved building burned to the ground.

“It was really hard and I’ll never get the screaming from glory out of mind; that will forever stay there because that was her life gone,” Holmes said.

Richard Reimer, co-owner of Creepy Hollow, said on the night of the fire he thought their family business was finished.

“The next morning, I came out and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to rebuild this sucker,’” said Reimer.

The Reimer family has spent the last few months turning what was rubble into a brand-new haunted house. With only a few more finishing touches to go, Reimer says they plan to open on October first.

Creepy Hollow hosted their second annual Frankenfest featuring a dozen bands and a night filled with fright to get people excited for the new season of scares.

Wanda Krein and Corrina Visser recently became regulars at creepy hollow after attending the first Frankenfest last year.

“It’s good to be part of the community that they have here; you see all the work that they’ve put into the place,” said Wanda. “They’re very down-to-earth people and you know that they have worked hard for everything that’s out here; it was very sad to see it burn down.”

“When this is rebuilt, they’re going to be able to get back on their feet and produce some really good, like, it’s good haunted stuff,” added Corinna.

Creepy Hollow is currently taking donations of themed props, animatronics and decorations for the new haunted house. With lots to do before opening day, Holmes said she has no doubt this year will be successful.

“Like a phoenix, we’ll rise from the ashes,” said Holmes.