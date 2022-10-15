Advance polls to close Saturday night for London, Ont. residents

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners have one last chance Saturday to vote in advance ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Advance polls are open at a number of locations across the city from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

City Clerk Michael Schulthess tells 980 CFPL the city has seen steady crowds, but there are some exceptions.

“Some locations are definitely busier than others — for example, Masonville, Cherryhill (and) East London Library,” he said

Advance polling stations have been up and running for the past week.

Ward 9 resident Jason Monteith voted on Friday and said he’s concerned about transit, affordable housing and homelessness.

“I’m looking for the new mayor and the new council to show leadership on solving those issues,” Monteith said.

Voter Paul Trinka said the biggest issue in his mind is poverty and homelessness.

“I’m a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and I see a lot of people on the street,” Trinka said.

“Oftentimes, I give them meals, but there are so many people you can’t look after.”

View image in full screen A volunteer worker for Meals on Wheels, Paul Trinka says homelessness and poverty are the two issues driving his ballot during the 2022 municipal election. Andrew Graham / Global News

Ward 13 voter Paul Douglas said he’s looking for candidates with a plan.

“What I’m looking for are candidates that will come up with ideas on how they’re going to solve the problems, not just identify the problems,” Douglas said.

Early voters can cast a ballot at 10 advance polling locations in the city, including city hall, Fanshawe College’s student centre building, and Western University’s UCC building.

Poll locations also include the Cherryhill, East London, Masonville, and Sherwood Forest library branches, as well as Northland Mall, the Startech.com Community Centre, and the South London Community Centre.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham, Jess Brady and Matthew Trevithick