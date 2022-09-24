Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

London and District Labour Council announces municipal election endorsements

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 3:03 pm
All of the candidates endorsed by the London and District Labour Council. View image in full screen
All of the candidates endorsed by the London and District Labour Council. Provided by Patti Dalton

The London and District Labour Council gathered on Saturday morning to announce their endorsements for the upcoming municipal election in Ontario.

“This election is pivotal because there are a number of incumbents, current sitting councillors, who are not running again, as well as the mayor is not running again,” said Patti Dalton, president of the council.

“We’re very aware of the opportunity to get a number of very intelligent, articulate, committed people who are aligned with the progressive values and principles of the labour movement.”

Read more: Ark Aid Street Mission’s drop-in service at risk of shutdown due to zoning

Those who were endorsed were:

Mayor: Josh Morgan – current Ward 7 Councillor and Deputy Mayor

Ward 1: Hadleigh McAlister

Ward 2: Shawn Lewis – Incumbent

Ward 3: Ainsley Graham

Ward 4: Matt Nicolaidis

Trending Stories

Ward 5: Connor Pierotti

Ward 6: Mariam Hamou – Incumbent, Sam Trosow

Ward 7: Corrine Rahman

Ward 8: Colleen McCauley

Ward 9: Anna Hopkins – Incumbent

Ward 10: Kevin May

Ward 11: Skylar Franke

Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza

Ward 13: David Millie

Ward 14: Danalynn Williams, Sarah Lehman

Candidates were asked to answer 10 questions involving various issues like pledging to run an ethical campaign; their views on the importance of public services and unionized workers; addressing poverty, the affordability and housing crisis; the climate crisis; and committing to equity and social justice in London. Candidates were also given the opportunity to outline their priorities for the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London, Ont. police seek public’s help locating missing teen girls

“We are very excited and we think we have a slate of excellent candidates who are passionate about issues and very knowledgeable and highly motivated to serve the people in their respective wards.”

Dalton said the London and District Labour Council will also be working to get more people out to vote in the municipal election.

London’s municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Ontario tagCity Council tagLdnont tagMunicipal Election tagLondon ONT taglondon election tagEndorsements tagLondon and District Labour Council taglondon district labour council endorsements taglondon election endorsements tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers