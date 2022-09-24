London and District Labour Council announces municipal election endorsements

The London and District Labour Council gathered on Saturday morning to announce their endorsements for the upcoming municipal election in Ontario.
“This election is pivotal because there are a number of incumbents, current sitting councillors, who are not running again, as well as the mayor is not running again,” said Patti Dalton, president of the council.
“We’re very aware of the opportunity to get a number of very intelligent, articulate, committed people who are aligned with the progressive values and principles of the labour movement.”
Those who were endorsed were:
Mayor: Josh Morgan – current Ward 7 Councillor and Deputy Mayor
Ward 1: Hadleigh McAlister
Ward 2: Shawn Lewis – Incumbent
Ward 3: Ainsley Graham
Ward 4: Matt Nicolaidis
Ward 5: Connor Pierotti
Ward 6: Mariam Hamou – Incumbent, Sam Trosow
Ward 7: Corrine Rahman
Ward 8: Colleen McCauley
Ward 9: Anna Hopkins – Incumbent
Ward 10: Kevin May
Ward 11: Skylar Franke
Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza
Ward 13: David Millie
Ward 14: Danalynn Williams, Sarah Lehman
Candidates were asked to answer 10 questions involving various issues like pledging to run an ethical campaign; their views on the importance of public services and unionized workers; addressing poverty, the affordability and housing crisis; the climate crisis; and committing to equity and social justice in London. Candidates were also given the opportunity to outline their priorities for the city.
“We are very excited and we think we have a slate of excellent candidates who are passionate about issues and very knowledgeable and highly motivated to serve the people in their respective wards.”
Dalton said the London and District Labour Council will also be working to get more people out to vote in the municipal election.
London’s municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.
