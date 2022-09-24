London and District Labour Council announces municipal election endorsements

Send this page to someone via email

The London and District Labour Council gathered on Saturday morning to announce their endorsements for the upcoming municipal election in Ontario.

“This election is pivotal because there are a number of incumbents, current sitting councillors, who are not running again, as well as the mayor is not running again,” said Patti Dalton, president of the council.

“We’re very aware of the opportunity to get a number of very intelligent, articulate, committed people who are aligned with the progressive values and principles of the labour movement.”

Those who were endorsed were:

Mayor: Josh Morgan – current Ward 7 Councillor and Deputy Mayor

Ward 1: Hadleigh McAlister

Ward 2: Shawn Lewis – Incumbent

Ward 3: Ainsley Graham

Ward 4: Matt Nicolaidis

Ward 5: Connor Pierotti

Ward 6: Mariam Hamou – Incumbent, Sam Trosow

Ward 7: Corrine Rahman

Ward 8: Colleen McCauley

Ward 9: Anna Hopkins – Incumbent

Ward 10: Kevin May

Ward 11: Skylar Franke

Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza

Ward 13: David Millie

Ward 14: Danalynn Williams, Sarah Lehman

Candidates were asked to answer 10 questions involving various issues like pledging to run an ethical campaign; their views on the importance of public services and unionized workers; addressing poverty, the affordability and housing crisis; the climate crisis; and committing to equity and social justice in London. Candidates were also given the opportunity to outline their priorities for the city.



“We are very excited and we think we have a slate of excellent candidates who are passionate about issues and very knowledgeable and highly motivated to serve the people in their respective wards.”

Dalton said the London and District Labour Council will also be working to get more people out to vote in the municipal election.

London’s municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.