Canada

Cyberbully involved in Amanda Todd case to be sentenced

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 8:47 am
Defence at trial of Amanda Todd harasser asks for shorter sentence
Defence at trial of Amanda Todd harasser asks for shorter sentence
WATCH: Defence at trial of Amanda Todd harasser asks for shorter sentence

A man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago is expected to learn his sentence Friday.

The story of 15-year-old Amanda Todd gained worldwide attention when she posted a video weeks before her death using flash cards to explain how she was harassed and extorted by an anonymous online predator.

Aydin Coban, who’s now 44 years old, was extradited from the Netherlands to face the charges and was convicted in August of extortion, child luring and sexual and pornography offences.

He has already been handed an 11-year prison term in his home country for similar offences involving children, and his lawyer says B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin should sentence him to an additional two years in Canada because any more time would be unduly harsh.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Carol Todd, Amanda’s mother, says the request is laughable for the man who tormented and sexually extorted her daughter for years.

Crown attorney Louise Kenworthy asked the court to impose a 12-year sentence to be served after the completion of Coban’s Dutch term, saying his torment of Todd was a dominant factor in her suicide.

Defence at Aydin Coban sentencing hearing downplays crimes against B.C. teenager
Defence at Aydin Coban sentencing hearing downplays crimes against B.C. teenager
