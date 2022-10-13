Police looking for driver after woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say they are searching the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a woman.

Emergency crews were called to Tomken and Britannia roads at around 5:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said a vehicle struck a woman and then drove off.

Peel Paramedics said they transported a woman to a local hospital where she later died.

Paramedics did not have the woman’s exact age available but said she was “elderly.”

Investigators said the suspect vehicle fled southbound on Tomken Road.

The area was closed for the investigation as police collect evidence.

