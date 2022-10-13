Menu

Canada

Police looking for driver after woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 9:01 am
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are searching the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a woman.

Emergency crews were called to Tomken and Britannia roads at around 5:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said a vehicle struck a woman and then drove off.

Peel Paramedics said they transported a woman to a local hospital where she later died.

Paramedics did not have the woman’s exact age available but said she was “elderly.”

Investigators said the suspect vehicle fled southbound on Tomken Road.

The area was closed for the investigation as police collect evidence.

