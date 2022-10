See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to McMurchy Avenue and Charolais Boulevard, in the Steeles Avenue and Main Street area, at around 1:19 a.m.

Police said there were reports of shots fired in the area.

A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no suspect information.

