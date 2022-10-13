Ontario residents aged 12-plus now eligible for bivalent COVID booster dose

Send this page to someone via email

The government says with the approval of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine, Ontarians aged 12 and older are now eligible to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

Eligibility expands on Monday, Oct. 17, for those who have completed their primary vaccine series.

“The Ontario government is reminding people to stay up-to-date with their vaccines as we enter respiratory illness season,” officials said.

Appointments can be made through the provincial booking system, local public health units, and participating pharmacies and health care providers.

Last week, Health Canada approved Pfizer’s updated shot which has been designed to target Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants that are the dominant strains circulating in the nation at the moment.

It has been approved for Canadians ages 12 and older, and can be given at least three to six months following either the required two doses for full vaccination, or a booster shot. It is to be given in a 30 microgram dose.

The booster shot is the second bivalent vaccine to get federal approval after Moderna’s modified booster was authorized for use last month.

The Ontario government is also reminding residents to get their annual flu shot. Flu shots will be made available starting on Nov. 1.

“The colder weather is here which means an increase in respiratory illnesses,” said Minister of Health Sylvia Jones. “Getting vaccinated remains the best defence against the flu and COVID-19 to help keep Ontarians healthy and out of hospitals.”

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea and Irelyne Lavery