Canada’s public health agency to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines

The Public Health Canada Agency of Canada will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

Starting with a briefing at 11 a.m. ET and followed by an announcement at 12:30 p.m. ET, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, will highlight the importance of the vaccine alongside other Canadian government health officials, according to an Oct. 6 media advisory.

Provinces and territories are currently rolling out bivalent booster shots designed to target more transmissible strains of COVID-19, including the dominant Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

Last week, travel restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mask mandates, came to an end as the last remaining border measure officially ceased to be in effect.

Travellers to Canada are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and said “it’s a good reminder that workers need access to paid sick days so we can keep taking care of each other and our health-care system.”

As of Oct. 1, there were 4,945 people hospitalized in Canada with COVID-19, with 298 in the ICU.