Possible human remains found in vacant Toronto building: police

Possible human remains have been found in a vacant Toronto building, police say.
Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said they were called after possible human remains were found inside a vacant industrial building.
Officers are at the scene investigating.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the situation are not known.
