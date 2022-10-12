Menu

Canada

Possible human remains found in vacant Toronto building: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:49 pm
Police at the scene where possible human remains were found on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene where possible human remains were found on Wednesday. Bill Barker / Global News

Possible human remains have been found in a vacant Toronto building, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were called after possible human remains were found inside a vacant industrial building.

Officers are at the scene investigating.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the situation are not known.

