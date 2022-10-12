Possible human remains found in vacant Toronto building: police

See more sharing options

Possible human remains have been found in a vacant Toronto building, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were called after possible human remains were found inside a vacant industrial building.

Officers are at the scene investigating.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the situation are not known.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue, @TPS14Div. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. for possible human remains found in a vacant industrial building. Police on scene investigating. Circumstances unknown. #GO1985037 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 12, 2022