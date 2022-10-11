House in Alberta built from more than 1M recycled plastic water bottles

Send this page to someone via email

Just outside Millet, Alta., there’s a home built entirely from recycled plastic water bottles.

Ecoplast Solutions has almost finished turning 1.2 million empty water bottles into a house.

“When you’re telling someone you are building a house out of recycled plastic water bottles, it’s hard to fathom,” Kelly Rogers said with a smile.

Rogers is the managing partner at Ecoplast Solutions and is excited to get the word out about this new method of building homes.

“It comes with a very high strength-to-weight ratio and it doesn’t rot or mold so it’s a very long-lasting option as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

The idea originated in Eastern Canada. Rogers loved the concept and decided to bring the method to Western Canada.

“Out east they have history in the marine industry. So they were working with composites and building ships and boats their whole life. They came across this product and realized the potential of it and the strength of it and we partnered with them,” Rogers said.

View image in full screen Ecoplast Solutions building a home entirely from recycled plastic water bottles near Millet, Alta., October 2022. Courtesy: Ecoplast Solutions

The process sees bottles broken down and turned into building panels. They’re water resistant and strong enough to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. The building panels also act as insulation and don’t require vapor barriers.

“It’s resistant to pests, and termites don’t get into the walls, they can’t chew through it,” Rogers said.

2:10 Open House: Creating an eco-friendly and energy-efficient bathroom Open House: Creating an eco-friendly and energy-efficient bathroom – Sep 18, 2021

“It’s lower maintenance as well. Lots of long-term savings go into this product,” Rogers added. “We actually don’t require the use of shingles or siding. It can be just painted, but all sorts of exterior aesthetics can be applied.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another big factor: it takes less than a week to assemble the panels.

View image in full screen Ecoplast Solutions building a home entirely from recycled plastic water bottles near Millet, Alta., October 2022. Courtesy: Ecoplast Solutions

“The housing industry has been pretty much the same for 100 years now,” Rogers said. “We are excited to show people what new-and-improved methods can look like.

“It’s decreased building time on site, reduced waste, and all those advantages we put together to building these homes.”

View image in full screen Ecoplast Solutions building a home entirely from recycled plastic water bottles near Millet, Alta., October 2022. Courtesy: Ecoplast Solutions

“The science that goes into these homes too qualify to hit those net zero targets. It’s reducing our CO2 footprint in upcycling plastic and using recycled plastic.”

Story continues below advertisement

He argues that more people using this method of building will help the environment in the long run.

“Twenty-five-hundred homes a year for the next 40 years,” Rogers stressed. “The amount of plastic that is out there above ground, that isn’t being used, is astronomical.”

2:00 Nobleford, Alta., plastic recycling company uses local plastic for area projects Nobleford, Alta., plastic recycling company uses local plastic for area projects – Sep 25, 2020