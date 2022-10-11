N.S. announces wage bump for most early childhood educators in regulated settings

Send this page to someone via email

Most of the 2,600 early childhood educators working in regulated child-care settings in Nova Scotia will soon see a bump in pay, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

Wage increases will be between 14 and 43 per cent, depending on classification levels and experience.

In a news conference, Becky Druhan, minister of education and early childhood development, said most early childhood educators will see a raise in the range of 30 per cent.

Raises will be retroactive to July 4, 2022.

“This wage increase will help grow the early childhood education workforce and attract new students to the career. It will help operators attract and retain staff,” said Druhan.

“It is also a tangible reflection of the importance of (early childhood educators) to children, communities and our Nova Scotian economy.”

A release from the province said early childhood educators in family home child-care centres will also benefit from the higher wages.

The funding will be cost-shared between the provincial government and the federal government under the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The new wage compensation will cost an additional $75 million per year, $40 million of which will come from the provincial government.

During the news conference, Druhan said the news was “long awaited and long overdue” and the funding is “one of the single largest investments in early childhood education in our province’s history.”

“Early childhood educators are skilled, talented professionals, and they are the heartbeat and the backbone of our children’s early learning journey,” she said.

“Our hardworking (early childhood educators) are so very deserving of this impactful investment.”

The province will provide the funds to employers by Nov. 1 to allow them to pay staff in accordance with the new wage scale. Early childhood educators will see the raise on their paychecks next month, and will receive their retroactive pay by mid-December, Druhan said.

Previously, the wage floor for early childhood educators in Nova Scotia was between $15 and $19 per hour, depending on their training.

Early childhood educators have long been calling for a wage increase. Last month, early childhood educators rallied outside Druhan’s office, protesting what they called inaction on their compensation package.

Druhan said Tuesday the province is also working on a benefits and retirement package for early childhood educators, which is expected to be rolled out next year.