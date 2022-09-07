Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. workers ‘running in place’ as wages fail to meet cost of living: report

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Labour Day rally in Halifax highlights ongoing concerns' Labour Day rally in Halifax highlights ongoing concerns
Dozens of people came out to support the rights of workers during a Labour Day rally held in downtown Halifax. Speakers highlighted ongoing labour concerns in Nova Scotia, including the need for access to paid sick leave for all workers.

The gap between Nova Scotia’s minimum wage and what’s considered a “living wage” continues to widen.

Minimum wage earners in the Halifax area should now be making at least $10 more per hour to meet their needs, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The centre, which released its annual report on living wages Wednesday, pegged the 2022 living wage for the Halifax area at $23.50.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s ‘low-wage economy’ and the impact it’s having on people

The living wage is calculated based on how much a family of four, with two parents working 35 hours a week, would have to earn to cover all necessities and have a decent quality of life.

Story continues below advertisement

“Working people want to work to live, not live to work,” the report said.

That number is $22.40 in the Annapolis Valley, $20 in Cape Breton, $20.40 in the northern regions and $22.55 in the southern regions.

The current minimum wage in Nova Scotia is $13.35 per hour. The province has previously announced it intends to raise the wage to $13.60 in October and then to $15 an hour by April 2024 – a plan that is “too slow,” according to the report.

Read more: N.S. government accepts recommended minimum wage increase to $13.35 per hour

It said the living wage increased between five per cent and eight per cent since last year, due to cost increases for shelter, food and gas, as well as “little improvement” in tax credits and income transfers.

“Life should not be a constant struggle,” the report said. “Yet, for many Nova Scotians, that is their reality, and the challenge to make ends meet has gotten even tougher this year.”

Trending Stories

‘Running in place’

The report said nearly 50 per cent of workers in Nova Scotia earn less than the living wage, with women and people of colour more likely to work in low-wage settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Between June 2021 and June 2022, consumer prices increased 9.3 per cent, rental costs increased 8.2 per cent year over year, food costs increased 8.8 per cent, and gas prices in June were 60.5 per cent higher than they were the previous year.

“Dealing with cost increases is possible if your income is keeping up. That is not the case for the average worker in Nova Scotia,” the report said, noting that average weekly earnings increased only by 4.1 per cent from January to June 2021 to the same time period this year.

Read more: Labour Day rally in Halifax highlights ongoing wage, paid sick leave concerns

“This gap between increases in wages and inflation represents an actual cut to wages of nearly five per cent on average, which is significant, especially when we have the second lowest average weekly earnings in the country after PEI,” it said.

According to the report, the median overall wage growth between 2001 and 2019 was only 11.3 per cent, adjusting for inflation – from $18.75 to $20.87, in 2021 dollars.

“Workers have been running in place for a long time, struggling to provide for themselves and support a family, even during decades when inflation was relatively low,” it said.

“Given current inflation rates, workers need immediate support, and we must ensure they share in the prosperity they produce.”

Story continues below advertisement

The report said a living wage is just “one tool to help low-wage workers bridge the gap between income and costs.”

Read more: N.S. workers say wages, ‘shut up, do your job’ mentality driving labour shortage

The report called on the province to raise the minimum wage, strengthen its employment standards by introducing paid sick days for all workers, increase government benefits, reform the taxation system, improve access to child care and expand services like public transportation and affordable housing.

“Solutions need to address the gap between the costs and needed income by tackling both the income- and the costs-side,” it said. “Governments can lessen the load on employers’ shoulders by directly providing more income benefits to employees or by investing in lowering the costs for working people.”

It added that employers also must increase their wages and address working conditions to attract and retain staff.

“To build a province where everyone can reach their full potential requires employers to do their part and pay wages compatible with supporting workers to enjoy a good quality life,” it said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Labour tagMinimum Wage tagCost of Living tagCanadian Centre for Policy Alternatives tagLiving Wage tagcanadian centre for policy alternatives living wage report tagccpa living wage tagliving wage report taglow-wage work tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers