First-degree murder charge laid in the death of missing Sarnia, Ont. woman

A Sarnia, Ont., man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman reported missing in the city last week.
On Wednesday, police launched a missing person investigation in regard to Christine Adamson, 47, who was last seen on Oct. 1.
The criminal investigations unit later took over the investigation while still in its initial stages.
According to police, a dead woman believed to be Adamson was found in her residence in the 700 block of Roger Street on Friday.
A post-mortem examination took place at London Health Sciences Centre on Saturday.
Investigators charged Michael Robert Adamson, 47, of Sarnia, with first-degree murder.
He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Oct. 21.
Police have not confirmed if the victim and accused knew each other.
