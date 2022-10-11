Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge laid in the death of missing Sarnia, Ont. woman

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:17 am
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

A Sarnia, Ont., man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman reported missing in the city last week.

On Wednesday, police launched a missing person investigation in regard to Christine Adamson, 47, who was last seen on Oct. 1.

Read more: OPP believe alcohol was factor in serious two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

The criminal investigations unit later took over the investigation while still in its initial stages.

According to police, a dead woman believed to be Adamson was found in her residence in the 700 block of Roger Street on Friday.

A post-mortem examination took place at London Health Sciences Centre on Saturday.

Investigators charged Michael Robert Adamson, 47, of Sarnia, with first-degree murder.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Oct. 21.

Police have not confirmed if the victim and accused knew each other.

