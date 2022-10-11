OPP believe alcohol was factor in serious two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Norfolk County on Thanksgiving Monday.
Just after 8:15 p.m., a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck was reported at the intersection of Indian Line and Mohawk Road in Townsend.
Read more: Pedestrian dead after fatal hit and run in Brant County, Ont.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck was extricated by firefighters and taken to Hamilton hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital, police say.
Police say alcohol is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash.
As of Tuesday morning, OPP said the intersection of Indian Line and Mohawk Road remained closed as the investigation was ongoing.
