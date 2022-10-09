Winnipeg man facing arson charges following fire, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing arson charges following a fire on Friday, police say.

At 6 a.m. officers saw a garage engulfed in flames in the 1600 block of William Avenue West.

Officers safely evacuated the occupants of the primary residence.

They later learned the suspect had been at the first block of Keewatin Street and broke into a vehicle that he subsequently set on fire at 2:45 a.m.

The suspect then went to the garage in the 1600 block of William Avenue West, where he set the structure on fire, police say.

This caused serious injuries to himself and extensive damage to the garage and a neighbouring garage.

The suspect then went to the primary residence to alert the occupants of the fire and asked for entry but was denied.

He then pushed past the residents, took off his clothes, and stole a blanket before running away.

Throughout their investigation, officers were given a description of a male suspect. Soon thereafter, officers found a man nearby who had suffered first and second-degree burns to his upper body.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

He was then placed under arrest without incident.

A 35-year-old from Winnipeg is now facing several charges including arson and has been detained in custody.

