Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dauphin, Man. RCMP search for 3 teen suspects after man knifed with sword

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 3:34 pm
Seized Sword . View image in full screen
Seized Sword . RCMP

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are searching for three teen suspects after a man was knifed with a sword on Monday.

A 25-year-old  man showed up to Dauphin Hospital around 6 p.m. with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

He told officers three teens were walking on Oak Street when one of them started hitting his vehicle with a sword.

Read more: RCMP police car crashes while responding to call in The Pas, Man.

This resulted in a physical altercation between the man and the teens where the man was stabbed.

He was then able to take the sword before the suspects took off, police say.

Trending Stories

RCMP are now looking to identify the teens involved. The suspects are described as:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Male, 17-19 years old, approximately six feet tall with a slim build with dirty blond shoulder-length hair
  • Male approximately six feet tall with a slim build with dirty blond shoulder-length hair
  • Female wearing a red top, light-colour hair with green streaks

Anyone with information in regards to the identities of these individuals, or in relation to this assault, is asked to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: '2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents' 2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents
2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents – Sep 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagManitoba tagteenagers tagDauphin tagDauphin RCMP tagSword tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers