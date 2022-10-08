Dauphin, Man. RCMP search for 3 teen suspects after man knifed with sword

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are searching for three teen suspects after a man was knifed with a sword on Monday.

A 25-year-old man showed up to Dauphin Hospital around 6 p.m. with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

He told officers three teens were walking on Oak Street when one of them started hitting his vehicle with a sword.

This resulted in a physical altercation between the man and the teens where the man was stabbed.

He was then able to take the sword before the suspects took off, police say.

RCMP are now looking to identify the teens involved. The suspects are described as:

Male, 17-19 years old, approximately six feet tall with a slim build with dirty blond shoulder-length hair

Male approximately six feet tall with a slim build with dirty blond shoulder-length hair

Female wearing a red top, light-colour hair with green streaks

Anyone with information in regards to the identities of these individuals, or in relation to this assault, is asked to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.

