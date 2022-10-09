Wildfire sparks 10 km west of Duncan, B.C. on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling a new wildfire that has sparked in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

The wildfire service said the fire ignited on Saturday near Cowichan River, around 10 kilometres west of Duncan.

Scenes from a new wildfire is burning near Cowichan River on Vancouver Island, Saturday night.

The fire is currently two-and-a-half hectares and has been deemed as burning out of control.

On Sunday, 16 firefighters, a helicopter and two water tenders are working the fire.

The crews are working hard to set up containment lines for the wildfire, as the service said they expect winds to pick up on Monday.

It’s another stark reminder that B.C’s wildfire season is not over, as the province is experiencing drought conditions across the province.

The eastern section of Vancouver Island remains in Drought Level 4, according to the province.

