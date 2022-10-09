SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire sparks 10 km west of Duncan, B.C. on Vancouver Island

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 2:05 pm
A new wildfire is burning near Cowichan River on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
A new wildfire is burning near Cowichan River on Vancouver Island. Submitted

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling a new wildfire that has sparked in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

The wildfire service said the fire ignited on Saturday near Cowichan River, around 10 kilometres west of Duncan.

Scenes from a new wildfire is burning near Cowichan River on Vancouver Island, Saturday night. View image in full screen
Scenes from a new wildfire is burning near Cowichan River on Vancouver Island, Saturday night. Submitted

Read more: Wildfire on Burke Mountain contained, says City of Coquitlam

The fire is currently two-and-a-half hectares and has been deemed as burning out of control.

On Sunday, 16 firefighters, a helicopter and two water tenders are working the fire.

The crews are working hard to set up containment lines for the wildfire, as the service said they expect winds to pick up on Monday.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. to say goodbye to Convair air tankers this season

It’s another stark reminder that B.C’s wildfire season is not over, as the province is experiencing drought conditions across the province.

The eastern section of Vancouver Island remains in Drought Level 4, according to the province.

