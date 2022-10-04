Wildfire smoke prompts new air quality advisory for eastern Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack, in Hope and in Washington state have prompted a new air quality advisory for residents of the eastern Fraser Valley.

In a Tuesday bulletin, the Metro Vancouver Regional District said the smoke was affecting residents in Agassiz, Chilliwack and Hope.

“Wildfire smoke, high humidity, and low winds are contributing to elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter and hazy conditions in other parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, although concentrations are below advisory thresholds,” the district said.

“The wildfire burning in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam is now being held, but may contribute to these hazy conditions.”

Residents are being warned that the smoky conditions are expected to stick around for a few days, due to a stagnant weather pattern.

The regional district is also warning that people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and infants, children, seniors and outdoor workers are at higher risk from the fine particulate matter contained in the smoke.

Residents may wish to set up air conditioning or HEPA air filtration in their homes or visit a public building with filtered air to get relief.

Anyone experiencing chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing is advised to seek medical attention, and to call 911 if they are in an emergency.