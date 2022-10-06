New wildfire sparks at Coquitlam, B.C.’s Burke Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Extremely dry and drought-like conditions persist throughout the province and a new wildfire in the Lower Mainland is just another sign that B.C.’s wildfire season is not over.

The fire was spotted around 8 a.m. Thursday on Burke Mountain, above the Port Coquitlam and District Hunting and Fishing Club.

WILDFIRE UPDATE – Thursday, Oct. 6 | 10 a.m. – Just after 8 a.m. Coquitlam Fire/Rescue received calls about a new forest fire up Burke Mountain above the Port Coquitlam & District Hunting and Fishing Club. pic.twitter.com/NCdX3eJnic — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) October 6, 2022

The small brush fire is around 10 metres by 10 metres in size and officials said no homes or structures are threatened at this time.

The City of Coquitlam added the fire may be attributed to hazy conditions seen around the region over the past few days.

It’s the second wildfire reported in the area in less than a week, as the Minnekhada Regional Park wildfire started on Oct. 1, but was deemed ‘held’ by officials on Tuesday.

Extremely low levels of precipitation coupled with hot and dry conditions have led to drought conditions for the entire province of B.C., according to a drought map done by the province.

The BC Wildfire Service said back on Oct. 1, B.C.’s wildfire season would be elongated due to the lack of rain and persistent hot and dry weather.

