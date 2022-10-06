SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

New wildfire sparks at Coquitlam, B.C.’s Burke Mountain

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 4:04 pm
The orange dot signifies the location of the new wildfire burning in Coquitlam, B.C. on Burke Mountain.
The orange dot signifies the location of the new wildfire burning in Coquitlam, B.C. on Burke Mountain. BCWS

Extremely dry and drought-like conditions persist throughout the province and a new wildfire in the Lower Mainland is just another sign that B.C.’s wildfire season is not over.

The fire was spotted around 8 a.m. Thursday on Burke Mountain, above the Port Coquitlam and District Hunting and Fishing Club.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wildfire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park now ‘being held’

The small brush fire is around 10 metres by 10 metres in size and officials said no homes or structures are threatened at this time.

The City of Coquitlam added the fire may be attributed to hazy conditions seen around the region over the past few days.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service warns that fire season isn’t over yet

It’s the second wildfire reported in the area in less than a week, as the Minnekhada Regional Park wildfire started on Oct. 1, but was deemed ‘held’ by officials on Tuesday.

Extremely low levels of precipitation coupled with hot and dry conditions have led to drought conditions for the entire province of B.C., according to a drought map done by the province.

The province’s map of current drought conditions in B.C. View image in full screen
The province’s map of current drought conditions in B.C. B.C. government

The BC Wildfire Service said back on Oct. 1, B.C.’s wildfire season would be elongated due to the lack of rain and persistent hot and dry weather.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Air quality advisory now issued for eastern Fraser Valley' Air quality advisory now issued for eastern Fraser Valley
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagCoquitlam tagLower Mainland tagbcws tagCoquitlam BC tagBurke Mountain tagCity of Coquitlam tagCoquitlam wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers