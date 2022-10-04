SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park now ‘being held’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Battling the Minnekhada High Knoll fire' B.C. wildfires: Battling the Minnekhada High Knoll fire
A strategic, combined air and ground attack is slowly paying off for firefighting crews at Minnekhada park. While air quality has improved -- officials say we are not in the clear just yet. Global's Grace Ke has the latest.

A late-season wildfire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park is now classified as “being held.”

The fire, first discovered on Oct. 1, spans 14 hectares in size but is no longer considered “out of control,” the Metro Vancouver Regional District said Tuesday.

The district said progress is the result of work by ground and air crews, which have allowed firefighters to lay hose lines around the fire’s perimeter and gain access to key areas of the fire zone.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service warns that fire season isn’t over yet

Fifty personnel, including BC Wildfire Service crews and Metro Vancouver staff, remained on scene Tuesday, with helicopter support.

The park remained closed to the public and the district said pockets of fire continue to generate smoke.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials suspect it was sparked by human activity.

With the Thanksgiving long weekend approaching, the district also issued a warning that the region remains at a high-to-extreme fire risk and urged people to exercise extreme care.

As of Tuesday, there were still 184 wildfires burning across B.C., 48 of which started within the last week.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagCoquitlam tagMinnekhada Regional Park tagMetro Vancouver Regional District tagCoquitlam wildfire tagMinnekhada wildfire tagMinnekhada fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers