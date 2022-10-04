Wildfire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park now ‘being held’

Send this page to someone via email

A late-season wildfire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park is now classified as “being held.”

The fire, first discovered on Oct. 1, spans 14 hectares in size but is no longer considered “out of control,” the Metro Vancouver Regional District said Tuesday.

The district said progress is the result of work by ground and air crews, which have allowed firefighters to lay hose lines around the fire’s perimeter and gain access to key areas of the fire zone.

Fifty personnel, including BC Wildfire Service crews and Metro Vancouver staff, remained on scene Tuesday, with helicopter support.

The park remained closed to the public and the district said pockets of fire continue to generate smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials suspect it was sparked by human activity.

With the Thanksgiving long weekend approaching, the district also issued a warning that the region remains at a high-to-extreme fire risk and urged people to exercise extreme care.

As of Tuesday, there were still 184 wildfires burning across B.C., 48 of which started within the last week.

#Minnekhada Regional Park remains closed. It is exceptionally dry out for this time of year, and the region is under high-to-extreme fire danger rating heading into the long weekend. Be vigilant around all ignition sources and report any fires to 9-1-1. 3/3 — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) October 4, 2022