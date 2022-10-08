Menu

Crime

Police charge Lethbridge man with assault of emergency room nurse

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 3:09 pm
Chinook Regional Hospital.
Chinook Regional Hospital. Global News

Lethbridge Police Service has charged a Lethbridge man, who was a patient at Chinook Regional Hospital with assault of an emergency room nurse on Friday evening.

LPS said Jolt Jessen Black Water, an 18-year-old-patient who had been brought in by EMS for care, had allegedly choked, assaulted and threatened to kill a female nurse.

Trending Stories

EMS and a Peace Officer intervened to stop the assault and Black Water was later taken into custody.

Black Water is charged with assault by choking, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16, 2022.

