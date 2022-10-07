SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Flory

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 7:15 pm
WATCH: Head coach of the USask Huskies, Scott Flory, talks about the growth his players have gone through on the football field.

He’s a three time Grey cup champion, a nine time CFL all-star, and a member of the Canadian Football hall of fame. Now, after years of success in the CFL, Scott Flory is passing along his knowledge of the game to young players at the University of Saskatchewan. Flory said there are many rewards to coaching. He used last year’s run to the Vanier Cup as an example.

“I want to fuel those good times. I remember our Grey Cups. I remember our Vanier Cups. And I’m never going to forget those for the rest of my life. And I want that for these young men,” Flory said.

Trending Stories

When Flory became head coach of the Huskies in 2017, he took over an organization that had not made the play-offs in nearly a decade. The team has since made three playoff appearances in three seasons, including last year’s Vanier Cup appearance.

