Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Flory

He’s a three time Grey cup champion, a nine time CFL all-star, and a member of the Canadian Football hall of fame. Now, after years of success in the CFL, Scott Flory is passing along his knowledge of the game to young players at the University of Saskatchewan. Flory said there are many rewards to coaching. He used last year’s run to the Vanier Cup as an example.

“I want to fuel those good times. I remember our Grey Cups. I remember our Vanier Cups. And I’m never going to forget those for the rest of my life. And I want that for these young men,” Flory said.

When Flory became head coach of the Huskies in 2017, he took over an organization that had not made the play-offs in nearly a decade. The team has since made three playoff appearances in three seasons, including last year’s Vanier Cup appearance.

