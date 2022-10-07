Whitby teen arrested for role in security car flipping in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Whitby, Ont., man is facing a mischief charge in connection with flipping of a security vehicle last weekend in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the incident occurred during an off-campus party on London St., coinciding with the Trent University Homecoming and the Head of the Trent Regatta last weekend.

Police say on Friday the accused attended Peterborough police Headquarters and turned himself in.

An 18-year-old Whitby man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Police and Trent University continue to investigate and say they are working to identify more individuals in connection with this incident and others.

“Those involved are encouraged to consider turning themselves in,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca