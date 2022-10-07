Quebec police arrest 31 people during election campaign for threats, property damage

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say 31 people were arrested for threats against candidates during the province’s recently completed election campaign.

Police spokesman Nicolas Scholtus says a total of 217 reports were filed but several turned out to be unfounded or not retained because they involved derogatory comments that weren’t criminal in nature.

Premier Francois Legault set up an emergency line for candidates because of the high number of threats made against politicians during the campaign.

Scholtus says a total of 66 charges were laid, including 47 for crimes against a person and 19 for property-related offences.

He says other arrests could be forthcoming as some investigations remain open.

Political experts have said that online rhetoric against politicians has been increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic.