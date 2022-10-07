Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec police arrest 31 people during election campaign for threats, property damage

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Threats against politicians dominate discourse on Quebec election campaign’s 5th day' Threats against politicians dominate discourse on Quebec election campaign’s 5th day
On Day 5 of the Quebec election campaign, talk of threats against politicians dominated the discourse. The discussion was sparked by a Quebec Liberal Party candidate who has been facing death threats. Other politicians said they've been targeted with hate lately as well and that it's making it harder and harder for them to do their jobs. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Sep 1, 2022

Quebec provincial police say 31 people were arrested for threats against candidates during the province’s recently completed election campaign.

Police spokesman Nicolas Scholtus says a total of 217 reports were filed but several turned out to be unfounded or not retained because they involved derogatory comments that weren’t criminal in nature.

Read more: Quebec election: politicians facing repeated intimidation on campaign trail

Premier Francois Legault set up an emergency line for candidates because of the high number of threats made against politicians during the campaign.

Scholtus says a total of 66 charges were laid, including 47 for crimes against a person and 19 for property-related offences.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec election: Liberal party says candidate’s Montreal office robbed, vandalized

He says other arrests could be forthcoming as some investigations remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

Political experts have said that online rhetoric against politicians has been increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2022: ‘We got a clear message – keep going!’ Legault says of ‘historic victory’' Quebec election 2022: ‘We got a clear message – keep going!’ Legault says of ‘historic victory’
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagSureté du Québec tagViolence tagQuebec Elections tagPolitical candidates safety issues tagQuebec Campaign vandalism tagThreats against politicians tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers