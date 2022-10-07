Winnipeggers busted with firearm components used to make ‘zip guns’: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing numerous firearms charges as the result of an ongoing police investigation in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police said they raided a Ross Avenue West home on Thursday, leading to the seizure of two disassembled, sawed-off shotguns, two single calibre gun barrels, loose firearms components, ammunition, and a trigger mechanism.

The parts are believed to have been intended for creating homemade “zip guns.”

A 42-year-old man remains in custody facing a total of seven gun charges, while the second suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was released on an undertaking after being charged with four offences.

