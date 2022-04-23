Man arrested after Winnipeg police interrupt break and enter, seize zip gun

One man is in custody and an improvised (zip) gun is off the streets after Winnipeg police interrupted a break and enter in the Lord Selkirk Park area early Saturday morning.
The police service says it received a report of a break-in at a commercial building in the 300 block of Dufferin Ave. at about 3:45 a.m.
Officers say they arrived just as a suspect was leaving the building, at which point he allegedly placed some stolen property and a loaded zip gun on the ground before being arrested.
An unnamed 31-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges including possession of a weapon, break, enter and theft, and failing to comply.
He remains in custody.
