Man arrested after Winnipeg police interrupt break and enter, seize zip gun

One man is in custody and an improvised (zip) gun is off the streets after Winnipeg police interrupted a break and enter in the Lord Selkirk Park area early Saturday morning.

The police service says it received a report of a break-in at a commercial building in the 300 block of Dufferin Ave. at about 3:45 a.m.

Officers say they arrived just as a suspect was leaving the building, at which point he allegedly placed some stolen property and a loaded zip gun on the ground before being arrested.

An unnamed 31-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges including possession of a weapon, break, enter and theft, and failing to comply.

He remains in custody.

