Man arrested after gun pointed at person in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken into custody after a gun was pointed at another person in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area around Old Carriage Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard after the incident was called in.

Police say officers found the man. They then discovered a pellet gun and seized it.

A 24-year-old man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.