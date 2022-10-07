Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after gun pointed at person in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 11:48 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken into custody after a gun was pointed at another person in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area around Old Carriage Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard after the incident was called in.

Read more: 2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo

Police say officers found the man. They then discovered a pellet gun and seized it.

Trending Stories

A 24-year-old man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Read more: 2-vehicle fire in Kitchener remains under investigation, Waterloo police say

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man arrested tagHomer Watson Boulevard Kitchener tagOld Carriage Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers