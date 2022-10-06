2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after two more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti were reported in Kitchener over the past few days.

The most recent report was when graffiti was spotted on a building near Duke Street West and Breithaupt Street in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Police say that graffiti was drawn on the side of a building sometime between Sept. 30 and Wednesday and it included hate-motivated symbols.

The other incident was reported on Sunday when it was found on a vehicle in Kitchener.

Police believe the graffiti, which included hate-motivated writing, occurred at the parking lot at 663 Erb St. W. on Saturday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not connected the incidents nor have they been connected to more than a dozen others which have occurred across Waterloo region since the beginning of August.

They say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.