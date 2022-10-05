2-vehicle fire in Kitchener remains under investigation: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two vehicles were damaged in a fire in the Country Hills East area of Kitchener on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area around Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road shortly before 4 a.m. to respond to reports of a vehicle fire.

Emergency crews found one vehicle engulfed in flames as the fire had also spread to a neighbouring car. That car was left with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say that crews from the Kitchener Fire department put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the fire.

Police are continuing to investigate and say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted at waterloocrimestoppers.com.