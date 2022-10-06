Saddledome CTrain construction to hamper vehicle, pedestrian traffic over Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

Pack your patience over the Thanksgiving long weekend as there’s expected to be significant construction along a popular CTrain route.

Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), who’s part of the project, said construction is about to ramp up for the extension at the 17 Ave CTrain station along with the rebuild of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station.

This means traffic near the area on Macleod Trail and around Stampede Park is likely to become jammed at certain points of the day. It also means cyclists along with foot traffic will be detoured.

Read more: 2 consortiums shortlisted for 1st phase of Green Line LRT project

With the Calgary Flames closing out its pre-season on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets, fans are being told to give themselves extra time to get to the Saddledome.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Thursday at 7 p.m., the Macleod Trail pedestrian crossing at 17 Ave S.E. will be closed, according to CMLC. Pedestrians will be able to access the station and Stampede Park from the 14 Ave crossing.

From Friday through to the holiday Monday, both the 17 Ave and 14 Ave Macleod Trail crossings will be closed, and pedestrians and cyclists will then be detoured to 12 Ave S.E. or 25 Ave S.E. to access Stampede Park and events at the Saddledome.

View image in full screen The map provided by CMLC that shows where road closures and detours will be near the Saddledome from the evening of Oct. 6 until the morning of Oct. 11. Courtesy: CMLC

In a news release, CMLC said northbound Macleod Trail will have additional lane closures between the Elbow River Bridge and 12 Ave SE from Thursday at 7 p.m. until the following Tuesday at 5 a.m. For the majority of the weekend, one northbound lane will remain open.

0:54 Crews continue working to repair powerline that left dozens stranded in Calgary train Crews continue working to repair powerline that left dozens stranded in Calgary train – Jul 25, 2022

If attending the Stampede grounds, motorists are asked to enter through 25 Ave S.E. or use alternate routes if possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Several CTrain stations will also be closed over the long weekend to allow for routine maintenance activities at various stations along with major work on the Victoria Park/Stampede Station project, CMLC said.

An online map that will be updated with real-time traffic and pedestrian access updates can be found on the CMLC website.