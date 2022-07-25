Menu

Traffic

No injuries reported after power lines fall on CTrain

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 8:58 am
Click to play video: 'Section of Red Line shut down after power lines fall on CTrain' Section of Red Line shut down after power lines fall on CTrain
WATCH ABOVE: A section of the Red Line was shut down Monday morning after power lines fell on a CTrain Sunday night. Lauren Pullen has the details.

Calgary fire officials say no injuries were reported when power lines fell onto a CTrain near SAIT Sunday night, trapping passengers inside the train.

The Calgary Fire Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

Everyone inside the train was able to safely make their way out. It’s not known how many passengers were on the train at the time.

The incident has affected service during Monday morning’s commute.

Calgary Transit said due to the mechanical issue, Red Line trains will be running from Tuscany Station to Lions Park Station and Sunnyside Station to Somerset Bridlewood Station. Those travelling from Lions Park Station to Sunnyside Station are being asked to use a shuttle bus at the bus loop.

Enmax crews are at the scene, but will need several hours to get service restored.

Calgary fire officials said the lines were live on Sunday night, but there was no threat to the people on the train.

It’s not known what caused the power lines to fall on the transit line.

