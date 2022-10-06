Menu

Crime

Guelph police credits barking dog for stopping catalytic converter thief

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 6, 2022 12:32 pm
Guelph Police Service. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service. File

A car owner in Guelph may have their dog to thank after the canine apparently thwarted another attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a pair of vehicle break-ins at a Woodlawn Road East townhouse complex around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Honda CRV had its catalytic converter stolen overnight, while a second vehicle suffered damages but the exhaust component remained intact.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man faces assault charge after biting person who thwarted theft, Guelph police say

Investigators say a resident had let her dog out at around 2 a.m.

They say soon after, the dog began barking toward the parking lot, which may have scared off the thief.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are looking for the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7509 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

