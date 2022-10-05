Man faces assault charge after biting person who thwarted theft: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man may have literally tried to bite off more than he could chew.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a man was seen trying to remove a catalytic converter from a van parked in the Victoria Road. and Mussen Street area early Tuesday.

He was confronted by neighbours of the vehicle’s owner around 2 a.m.

They manage to detain the suspect but not before police say the man bit the arm of one of the neighbours.

Investigators say they are also looking for a female who was waiting inside a vehicle but drove off before police arrived.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges of theft, assault, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.