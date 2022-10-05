Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces assault charge after biting person who thwarted theft: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 5, 2022 11:59 am
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Brampton man may have literally tried to bite off more than he could chew.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a man was seen trying to remove a catalytic converter from a van parked in the Victoria Road. and Mussen Street area early Tuesday.

He was confronted by neighbours of the vehicle’s owner around 2 a.m.

They manage to detain the suspect but not before police say the man bit the arm of one of the neighbours.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man injured in unprovoked stabbing at University of Guelph Arboretum

Investigators say they are also looking for a female who was waiting inside a vehicle but drove off before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old man is facing charges of theft, assault, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagVehicle tagCatalytic converter tagNeighbours tagBite tagSteal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers