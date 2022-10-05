Menu

Canada

Calgary police identify arson suspect they believe could be in Winnipeg

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 8:55 pm
Undated photos of a suspect Calgary police is connected to a pair of arsons in that city. Police believe Dominik Wesley Bird could be in Calgary or Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Updated photos of a suspect Calgary police believe is connected to a pair of arsons in the city. Police believe Dominik Wesley Bird could be in Calgary or Winnipeg. handout / Calgary Police Service

Five months after a pair of house fires in Calgary’s Varsity neighbourhood, police have identified a suspect they believe was responsible.

Now police are seeking help from the public in locating the man they believe could be in Alberta or Manitoba.

Just after 3 a.m. on May 18, the Calgary Fire Department respond to a fire in the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive N.W.

CCTV footage from the incident showed a man setting fire to a residential shed before fleeing the area, police said. The fire spread to the garage and house. Investigators believe the man was car prowling in the area before setting the fire.

Read more: Calgary police release video of suspected Varsity arsonist

Police believe the same person was involved in another fire that was reported at around 5 a.m. on June 4 in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W., where he was also believed to be car prowling before setting a fire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In the intervening months, police identified the suspect as Dominik Wesley Bird, 24. Bird was charged with two counts of arson with disregard for human life and one count of illegal use of a credit card. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

Police believe Bird has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg, and are asking for tips from the public to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Community of Varsity on edge after two suspicious house fires in less than three weeks' Community of Varsity on edge after two suspicious house fires in less than three weeks
Community of Varsity on edge after two suspicious house fires in less than three weeks – Jun 6, 2022
