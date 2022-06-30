Calgary police release video of suspected Varsity arsonist

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing surveillance video of a man they believe is responsible for setting two fires in the Varsity neighbourhood.

CCTV footage released by police on Thursday shows the suspect at a retail store in the area where officers say the arsons occurred. The video shows a man entering what appears the be a convenience store. He can also be seen approaching the front cash register, wearing a dark hoodie and a backpack.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for setting fire to a house in the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive Northwest at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The CPS said separate CCTV footage shows a man setting fire to a back shed before fleeing the area. The fire spread to the garage and the house. Police say the man was car prowling in the area before setting the fire.

Police also believe the same man may be involved in another fire, which happened at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road Northwest. Police believe the man was also car prowling in the area before the fire was started.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. Police say he is usually wearing a hat and carrying a black backpack.

Calgary police are searching for a man believed to have deliberately set a fire in the Varsity neighbourhood early Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Courtesy, Calgary police

“It is deeply concerning that fires are being set at or near residential homes while residents are home, and often asleep,” the CPS said in a news release Thursday morning.

“At this time, there is no information to indicate these are targeted incidents and the motive remains unknown. It is critically important that we identify and locate the person we believe to be connected to these events.”

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or onilne.