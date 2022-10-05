RCMP respond to crash between school bus, semi near Glenwood, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties were called to a crash between a semi and a school bus Wednesday morning near Glenwood, Alta.

Police said they were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. at Highway 810 and Highway 505.

According to a news release, children were on the bus at the time of the crash, yet only minor injuries have been reported at the time.

RCMP said the intersection will be closed for quite some time, and motorists should find an alternate route.

Glenwood is roughly 48 kilometres southwest of Fort Macleod.

More to come…

