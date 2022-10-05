Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP respond to crash between school bus, semi near Glenwood, Alta.

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 11:14 am
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Mounties were called to a crash between a semi and a school bus Wednesday morning near Glenwood, Alta.

Police said they were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. at Highway 810 and Highway 505.

According to a news release, children were on the bus at the time of the crash, yet only minor injuries have been reported at the time.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP says construction worker dead after being hit by dump truck in Airdrie, Alta.

RCMP said the intersection will be closed for quite some time, and motorists should find an alternate route.

Glenwood is roughly 48 kilometres southwest of Fort Macleod.

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagAlberta roads tagschool bus crash tagAlberta Highway Crash tagAB roads tagGlendwood crash tagHighway 505 tagHighway 810 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers