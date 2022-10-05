3 Maxmillions won by Ontario tickets; Friday’s Lotto Max draw to be 3rd-largest in game’s history

Send this page to someone via email

Three Maxmillion prizes were won by tickets sold in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot again stayed unclaimed, meaning Friday’s draw will be the third-largest in the game’s history.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said three Maxmillion prizes each worth $1 million were won by tickets sold in Ottawa, Nepean, and Etobicoke.

A $100,000 Encore prize was also won by a ticket sold in Vaughan.

Because the jackpot again stayed unclaimed, Friday’s Lotto Max draw will have even more top prizing up for grabs.

The OLG said there will be $126 million in top prizing, with a $70 million jackpot and 56 Maxmillion prizes.

Story continues below advertisement

That marks the third-largest draw in the game’s history.

The largest amount of top prizing ever in a Lotto Max draw was back in 2021, on both June 18 and 21, when there was a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 70 Maxmillion prizes, totalling $140 million each draw, the OLG said.

The second-largest draw was on June 15 of that year with $128 million in top prizing.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw:

Main draw: 10 18 21 22 37 40 46 Bonus 25

Encore: 7390736

Maxmillions:

01 05 06 12 13 15 26

01 09 14 25 27 44 47

01 10 13 25 26 31 36

01 18 20 27 28 41 44

02 03 06 26 44 45 49

02 04 09 12 31 37 49

02 05 11 22 27 34 38

02 05 16 20 22 31 47

02 06 10 18 29 35 50

02 07 15 17 22 27 41

02 10 21 42 43 48 50

02 11 13 21 25 27 46

02 13 15 18 33 35 42

03 04 09 10 12 18 37

03 07 16 28 31 45 49

03 08 13 14 16 24 39

03 12 16 22 23 26 33

03 18 27 28 30 35 44

04 07 14 16 37 39 46

04 07 22 24 26 27 33

04 12 16 17 38 41 42

05 09 17 20 29 31 35

05 11 24 26 31 35 44

05 11 30 35 40 42 46

05 20 23 31 37 40 43

06 14 20 27 36 40 49

06 17 18 34 36 42 46

07 08 11 22 29 30 39

07 09 14 15 26 37 38

07 17 23 24 38 39 49

08 11 13 20 26 28 36

08 16 20 25 27 36 40

11 12 20 23 36 46 50

11 14 15 22 27 35 49

11 24 31 34 38 44 45

12 13 14 17 33 36 42

13 14 21 38 44 45 50

13 15 17 19 21 26 32

13 22 23 30 34 39 46

14 21 22 28 33 37 50

15 16 18 19 28 46 48

15 21 25 30 32 34 35

16 18 23 28 30 37 46

16 22 24 37 39 41 47

17 25 27 30 32 40 47

20 25 27 31 33 35 43

21 23 29 31 39 43 48

23 26 27 30 31 36 44