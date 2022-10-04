More sports upgrades planned for Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The busiest section of sports fields in Kelowna, B.C., will, in time, become even busier.

On Monday, Kelowna city council was updated on Mission Recreation Park and its ongoing master plan.

Home to four ice sheets, the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre, six softball diamonds and seven sports fields, the park will soon see even more additions in the coming years.

Two more ice sheets, two more softball fields, a youth park and an activity centre are slated to be built between next year and 2025.

The expansion of two ice sheets at the Capital News Centre is slated to cost $39 million. The activity centre is pegged at $14.9 million while the two softball fields will cost around $4.5 million.

The youth park, a plaza of champions and trail system are estimated at just over $3 million.

“Recreation parks serve an important function in the city,” reads part of the report.

“Recreation parks are primarily active in their design. They typically include high-activity sports fields, recreation centres, arenas, court facilities, swimming pools and multi-recreational trails.

“They attract large numbers of participants and spectators for both local play and event hosting and must accommodate such access demands with supportive vehicle, transit, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.”

The two softball fields are under development, with completion expected in 2023. The expansion of two ice sheets at CNC is planned for 2024-25.

The report notes that while there’s sufficient parking during off-peak times, it’s at a premium when it becomes busy.

“The future facilities will increase this need, and additional parking locations have been identified,” reads the report. “The parking demand will be assessed in detail as each development is brought forward.”

More information about the upgrades is available on the City of Kelowna’s website.

