Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland lawsuit alleges police officers sexually assaulted 7 women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 1:44 pm
Newfoundland Police View image in full screen
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June 2020 photo. Seven women have filed a civil lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by "various" on-duty Newfoundland police officers. Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press file photo

Seven women have filed a civil lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by “various” on-duty officers with Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial police force between 2001 and 2017.

A statement of claim filed Sept. 9 with the province’s Supreme Court names the provincial government, which is responsible for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as the sole defendant in the case.

The women allege in the statement of claim that they were kissed, touched or penetrated by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers without their consent after the officers had offered them rides home at night.

Trending Stories

Read more: Newfoundland police officer gets 4 years for sexually assaulting woman on-duty

In one instance alleged to have occurred in 2001, a woman claims an unnamed officer drove her to a remote area and forced her to perform oral sex on him after she rebuffed his sexual advances and he suggested that he would leave her out there alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Retired Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Robert Baldwin is the only officer named in the statement of claim, with allegations from two women ranging from unwanted kissing and touching to penetration, but his lawyer said in an email Monday that he denies all of the allegations.

None of the allegations in the suit have been proven in court, and Lynn Moore, the women’s lawyer, said today that they are not pursuing criminal charges.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagNewfoundland tagRoyal Newfoundland Constabulary tagNewfoundland Police tagNewfoundland News tagNewfoundland police sexual assault tagnewfoundland sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers