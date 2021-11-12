Menu

Crime

Newfoundland police officer gets 4 years for sexually assaulting woman on-duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 1:47 pm
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Douglas Snelgrove awaits his sentencing at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St.John's on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Snelgrove was convicted in May of sexually assaulting a young woman in her home while on duty in 2014. View image in full screen
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Douglas Snelgrove awaits his sentencing at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St.John's on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Snelgrove was convicted in May of sexually assaulting a young woman in her home while on duty in 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

A Newfoundland police officer who sexually assaulted a woman in her home while he was on duty in 2014 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary looked down at his feet as Justice Vikas Khaladkar read the sentence in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court today.

The Crown had recommended a sentence of five years, while the defence had asked for a sentence of between 18 months and two years.

Read more: Crown seeks five years, offender registry for N.L. officer guilty of sexual assault

A jury found Snelgrove guilty in May of one count of sexual assault for raping the woman in her living room after offering her a ride home from outside a downtown St. John’s nightclub.

The case went to trial three times following a successful appeal and a subsequent mistrial, and the woman testified each time.

St. John’s lawyer Lynn Moore has credited the victim’s persistence for opening “a can of worms,” saying over a dozen women have since approached her about sexual assault allegations against nine other officers from the force.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
