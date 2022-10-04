Menu

Crime

Security guards in downtown Peterborough assaulted, threatened in separate incidents: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 11:48 am
Peterborough police made a pair of arrests on Monday after individuals confronted security guards in the downtown. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a pair of arrests on Monday after individuals confronted security guards in the downtown. Daniel Allan / Getty Images

Peterborough police made arrests Monday following separate incidents in the downtown during which security guards were confronted.

On Monday around 8:45 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report that a woman had physically assaulted several security guards at a business in the area of King and George streets. The guards were able to detain her until officers arrived and took over custody. Police say the woman continued to resist arrest.

Read more: Security car flipped, pedestrian struck during ‘unsanctioned’ Trent University celebrations in Peterborough

A 30-year-old woman from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of resisting a peace officer.

She was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 25.

Guard threatened

Around 10 a.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Simcoe Street and George Street North following a report of a threat made against a security guard.

Police learned a patron had indicated a man was yelling and screaming in the washroom area. When a security guard attended, the suspect verbally threatened the guard and fled the area.

The suspect was located by police a short distance away.

A 46-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 2.

