Two people killed in crash on Highway 1 outside Tappen B.C.

Two people were killed in a crash outside Tappen B.C. Sunday.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service confirmed Monday that two people died in the collision that involved a semi-truck and a white SUV.

The highway between Kamloops and Salmon Arm was shut down for several hours while the investigation was underway. It has since reopened.

RCMP has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

It is not yet known how the incident happened.