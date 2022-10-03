Two people killed in crash on Highway 1 outside Tappen B.C.

Two people were killed in a crash outside Tappen B.C. Sunday.
The B.C. Coroner’s Service confirmed Monday that two people died in the collision that involved a semi-truck and a white SUV.
The highway between Kamloops and Salmon Arm was shut down for several hours while the investigation was underway. It has since reopened.
Wrong-way driver causes major crash in West Vancouver
RCMP has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.
Trending Stories
It is not yet known how the incident happened.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments