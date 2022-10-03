Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Two people killed in crash on Highway 1 outside Tappen B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 4:37 pm
Red Deer RCMP laid a first-degree murder charge following a fire March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Two people were killed in the crash near Tappen B.C. on Sunday. Global News

Two people were killed in a crash outside Tappen B.C. Sunday.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service confirmed Monday that two people died in the collision that involved a semi-truck and a white SUV.

The highway between Kamloops and Salmon Arm was shut down for several hours while the investigation was underway. It has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Wrong-way driver causes major crash in West Vancouver' Wrong-way driver causes major crash in West Vancouver
Wrong-way driver causes major crash in West Vancouver – Sep 21, 2022

RCMP has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It is not yet known how the incident happened.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagFatal Crash tagSalmon Arm tagHighway 1 tagHighway 1 Crash tagFatal crash Tappen tagSalmon Arm fatal crash tagTappen crash tagTappen crash Sunday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers